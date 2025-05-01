Dominion Energy's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D delivered first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 93 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 20.8%. The metric increased 69.1% from the year-ago quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



GAAP earnings were 75 cents per share compared with 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of Dominion Energy

Revenues of $4.07 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.81 billion by 6.8%. The top line also increased 12.2% from $3.63 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of D’s Q1 Release

Total operating expenses rose 1.9% year over year to $2.85 billion due to an increase in other operations and maintenance expenses from the year-ago period.



Dominion Energy registered attractive customer growth across its Virginia and South Carolina service areas and registered commercial load growth driven by Data Centers.

Interest and related charges in the quarter were down 16.4% year over year.



Operating earnings in the reported quarter were $803 million, up 65.6% year over year.

Segmental Details of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income was $561 million, up 32.3% year over year.



Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income of $152 million increased 90% on a year-over-year basis.



Contracted Energy: Net income of $109 million decreased 10.6% from $122 million in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Net loss was $19 million. This was narrower than the loss of $141 million in the prior-year quarter.

Dominion Energy’s Financial Highlights

Current assets as of March 31, 2025, were $355 million compared with $310 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Total long-term debt as of March 31, 2025, was $35.4 billion, up from $33.03 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In first-quarter 2025, cash (used) provided from operating activities was ($1.18 billion) against $1.98 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy reiterated its 2025 operating earnings guidance to $3.28-$3.52 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.38 per share, which is a tad lower than the midpoint of the guided range.



D reiterated its annual operating earnings guidance of 5-7% through 2029. The company expects to invest $50 billion in the 2025-2029 time period.

Dominion Energy’s Zacks Rank

Currently, Dominion Energy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by 2.1%



NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.72%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.58% in the last four quarters.



Edison International EIX reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 13.2%.



EIX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.97%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.82% in the last four quarters.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC first-quarter 2025 earnings of 92 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents by 17.9%.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.42%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.63% in the last four quarters.

