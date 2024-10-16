Dominion Energy Virginia, Amazon Join For Potential SMR Nuclear Development In Virginia

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy Virginia and Amazon have entered into a MOU to explore new development structures that would help advance potential Small Modular Reactor nuclear development in Virginia. The MOU documents the companies' efforts to jointly explore ways to advance SMR development and financing while also mitigating potential cost and development risks for customers and capital providers. The agreement will explore commercial and financing structures to advance a potential project.

"This agreement builds on our longstanding partnership with Amazon and other leading tech companies to accelerate the development of carbon-free power generation in Virginia," said Robert Blue, Chair, President and CEO of Dominion Energy.

In July, Dominion Energy announced a Request for Proposals from leading SMR nuclear technology companies to evaluate the feasibility of developing an SMR at the company's North Anna Power Station in Louisa County, Va.

