Dominion Energy To Sell Gas Transmission & Storage Assets To Berkshire For $9.7 Bln, Incl. Debt

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy (D) agreed to sell substantially all of its Gas Transmission & Storage segment assets to an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A) in a transaction valued at $9.7 billion, including the assumption of $5.7 billion of existing indebtedness.

The deal includes more than 7,700 miles of natural gas storage and transmission pipelines and about 900 billion cubic feet of gas storage that the company currently operates.

Thomas Farrell, II, Dominion Energy chairman, president, and chief executive officer, said, "Today's announcement further reflects Dominion Energy's focus on its premier state-regulated, sustainability-focused utilities that operate in some of the most attractive regions in the country."

Dominion Energy noted that assets covered by the sale agreement include the company's ownership interests in Dominion Energy Transmission, Questar Pipeline, Carolina Gas Transmission, Iroquois Gas Transmission System (50 percent interest), legacy gathering and processing operations, farmout acreage, as well as a 25 percent operating interest in Cove Point. The company's interest in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is not included in the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter.

Dominion Energy board has authorized the company to repurchase its common shares using after-tax adjusted transaction proceeds which the company estimates could total about $3 billion. The new authority has immediate effect and material repurchases are planned for late 2020 following transaction closing.

Dominion Energy said that over the next 15 years it plans to invest up to $55 billion in emissions reduction technologies including zero-carbon generation and energy storage, gas distribution line replacement, and renewable natural gas.

In addition, the company expects to retire more than four gigawatts of coal- and oil-fired electric generation between 2018 and 2025.

Dominion Energy now expects 2020 operating earnings to be in the range of $3.37 to $3.63 per share, compared to the previous guidance of $4.25 to $4.60 per share. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit of $4.35 per share for fiscal year 2020. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Dominion Energy expects 2021 operating earnings per share to grow around 10 to 11 percent over 2020, reflecting the full-year impact of planned share repurchases, and by about 6.5 percent annually starting in 2022, off a 2021 base. It represents a 1.5 percentage point, or about 30 percent, increase from previous long-term earnings per share growth guidance.

The company now expects to target an about 65 percent payout ratio to be effective upon completion of the transaction. The new payout ratio implies a 2021 dividend payment of around $2.50 per share.

Beginning in 2022, the company expects annual dividend-per-share increases of about 6 percent per year. It represents a significant increase from previous long-term dividend per-share growth guidance of 2.5 percent.

For 2020, the company has made two quarterly payments of 94 cents per share in March and June. The company expects to make an additional payment of 94 cents per share in September and currently expects a fourth payment in December 2020 of approximately 63 cents reflecting the expected timing of transaction closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.