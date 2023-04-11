US Markets
D

Dominion Energy to buy solar project in Virginia

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON

April 11, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

April 11 (Reuters) - Utilities firm Dominion Energy Inc D.N will buy Longroad Energy's 108 megawatt solar project in Virginia, the U.S.-based renewable energy developer said on Tuesday.

The solar project, called Foxhound, has been in development for six years and will produce enough clean energy to power more than 17,000 homes, Longroad said in a press release.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Dominion and other large U.S. utilities with renewable projects are set to benefit from new federal clean-energy funding in the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act. The act provides billions of dollars in tax credits and direct payments for solar, wind, battery and other energy sources to transition from fossil fuels.

The financial close of Dominion's acquisition is expected upon mechanical completion of the project in January 2024.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

D

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.