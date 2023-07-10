Dominion Energy sells remaining stake in Cove Point LNG facility for $3.5 bln

Adds background in paragraph 2, CEO comment and deal details in paragraphs 3 & 4

July 10 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy D.N said on Monday it has agreed to sell its remaining 50% stake in Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to Berkshire Hathaway Energy for $3.5 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy operates the facility in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay and currently owns 25% of the facility.

Dominion Chief Executive Robert Blue said the facility is a 'non-core' area of focus for the company, and its divestment would help in diverting attention to its state regulated utility operations.

The deal is expected to close by end of 2023.

