Dominion Energy sells remaining stake in Cove Point LNG facility for $3.5 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 10, 2023 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy D.N said on Monday it has agreed to sell its remaining 50% stake in Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to Berkshire Hathaway Energy for $3.5 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy operates the facility in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay and currently owns 25% of the facility.

Dominion Chief Executive Robert Blue said the facility is a 'non-core' area of focus for the company, and its divestment would help in diverting attention to its state regulated utility operations.

The deal is expected to close by end of 2023.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

