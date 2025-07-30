Dominion Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Dominion Energy D is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on August 1, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 20.78% in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors to Have Impacted D's Q2 Performance

Dominion Energy’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from ongoing regulated investment, new electric rates, higher demand in its service territories and nuclear production tax credit. The company utilizes nuclear power to generate a significant portion of its clean electricity.



Dominion Energy’s earnings are likely to have benefited from robust commercial load growth driven by data centers and attractive customer growth across its Virginia and South Carolina service areas.



Yet, higher financing costs, share dilution, planned outage of nuclear unit and higher DD &A might have offset some of the positives.

Q2 Expectations for D

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 25.4%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.64 billion, indicating an increase of 4.55% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote

D’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



D’s Zacks Rank: Currently, Dominion Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Essential Utilities WTRG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.90% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



WTRG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pinned at 29 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 3.57%.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.76 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 2.92%.



ONE Gas Inc. OGS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on August 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.22% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



OGS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 5.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at 53 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 10.4%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.