Dominion Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Dominion Energy D is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2026 results on July 31, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 74 cents per share on revenues of $4.06 billion.



Second-quarter earnings estimates have gone down 9.76% over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.55%.



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D Stock’s Earnings Surprise History

Dominion Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.92%.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



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Dominion Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dominion Energy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote

D’s Earnings ESP: Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of -5.41%.



Zacks Rank of D: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some companies in the same sector with the right combination of the two factors for an earnings beat this season are Edison International EIX, Ameren Corporation AEE and Southwest Gas Corporation SWX. EIX, AEE and SWX currently have an Earnings ESP of +0.19%, +4.66% and +5.64%, respectively. All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted D Stock’s Q2 Results

Dominion Energy’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from new electric rates that have been implemented in its service territories. The company is also expected to have gained from regulated investments made to strengthen its infrastructure to provide uninterrupted services to customers during adverse weather conditions.



Second-quarter earnings of Dominion Energy are expected to have benefited from commercial load growth driven by Data centers and customer growth across its Virginia and South Carolina service areas.



The positives are expected to have been offset by the impact from regulated planned outage costs, lower contribution from Renewable Natural Gas (“RNG”), share dilution, higher operations and maintenance expenses and rising financing costs.

D Stock’s Price Performance

D’s shares have gained 15.5% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry’s rise of 5.2%.



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Dominion Energy’s Shares Trading at a Premium

The company is currently valued at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. Dominion Energy is trading at 18.94X compared with its industry’s 15.65X.



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Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.