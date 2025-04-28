Dominion Energy to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Dominion Energy Inc. D is expected to report an improvement in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, before market open. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.85 billion, indicating a 6.02% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D’s first-quarter earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 40%.

Dominion Energy’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Dominion Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.15%.

Factors to Note Ahead of D’s Q1 Earnings

Dominion Energy’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from regulated investments and higher sales volume. The company’s quarterly results are likely to gain from robust commercial load growth driven by data centers. Economic development and population growth in Virginia and South Carolina are also likely to have bolstered its performance.



The company’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from lower interest expenses, implementation of new electric rates in its service territories and higher nuclear PTC contribution.



Dominion Energy’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have been impacted by higher depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, share dilution and contracted energy margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for D

Our model predicts a likely earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here, as you can see below.

Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



D’s Earnings ESP: Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% at present.



D’s Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the same industry that also have the right combination of factors to deliver an earnings beat this season are Exelon Corporation EXC, Evergy EVRG and Alliant Energy LNT.



Exelon presently has an Earnings ESP of +5.83% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Evergy has an Earnings ESP of +5.70% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Alliant Energy currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #3.

