Dominion Energy to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Dominion Energy D is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 1, before the market opens. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.25% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Dominion’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $4.25 billion, reflecting a 4.3% improvement year over year.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced D’s Q1 Earnings

Dominion Energy’s first quarter is likely to have benefited from a rise in load growth, supported by strong electricity demand from large-scale data center expansion in Virginia. This is likely to have boosted the revenues and supported earnings.



Dominion Energy is also likely to have benefited from new rate implementation in its service region and an increase in electric demand driven by an expanding customer base. The first power offshore wind project is expected to have been delivered to the grid during the first-quarter, which is likely to have a positive impact on the company’s earnings.



The company is making strategic investments in expanding renewable energy, regulated assets, and upgrading and maintaining its transmission and distribution infrastructure. This is likely to have enhanced operational efficiency and service reliability, acting as an earnings tailwind.



However, return to normal weather, rise in financing expenses, operation and maintenance expenses, and share dilution might have weighed on some positives.

What Our Quantitative Model Says About D

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.31%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Dominion Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



WEC Energy Group WEC is likely to come up with earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



WEC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.44%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $2.31, which implies a year-over-year increase of 1.76%.



Ameren Corporation AEE is set to report first-quarter results on May 6 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AEE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.17, which implies a year-over-year increase of 9.35%.



NiSource Inc. NI is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 6 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.03, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.10%.

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Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.