Dominion Energy Q4 Profit Beats Market; Narrows FY25 Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), while reporting weak fourth-quarter earnings, but above market estimates, on Wednesday narrowed its fiscal 2025 earnings outlook range.

For the year 2025, the company now expects operating earnings of $3.28 to $3.52 per share, inclusive of estimated RNG 45Z income, preserving the original midpoint of $3.40 per share.

The company previously expected 2025 operating earnings in a range of $3.25 to $3.54 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company reaffirmed its long-term operating earnings per share growth guidance of 5 percent to 7 percent through 2029 off 2025 operating earnings per share midpoint excluding RNG 45Z.

The company also reaffirmed its existing credit and dividend guidance.

In its fourth quarter, Dominion Energy's profit decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $145 million or $0.15 per share, compared with $331 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $504 million or $0.58 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8 percent to $3.400 billion from $3.534 billion last year.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Dominion Energy shares were gaining around 0.5 percent to trade at $56.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.