Dominion Energy Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D delivered fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 6.3%. The bottom line increased 17.2% from the year-ago quarter's level.



GAAP earnings were 65 cents per share compared with 14 cents in the year-ago quarter. The differences between GAAP and operating earnings for the period include gains and losses on nuclear decommissioning trust funds, mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities and other adjustments.



Operating earnings for 2025 were $3.42 per share, up 23.5% from $2.77 in 2024.

Revenues of Dominion Energy

Revenues of $4.09 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion by 14.9%. The top line increased 20.4% from $3.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for 2025 were $16.51 billion, up 14.2% year over year.

Dominion Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dominion Energy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote

Highlights of D’s Q4 Release

Total operating expenses rose 10.9% year over year to $3.34 billion due to increased electric fuel and other energy-related purchases, purchased electricity and purchased gas compared with the year-ago period.



The company registered attractive customer growth across its Virginia and South Carolina service areas, along with commercial load growth driven by data centers. Dominion Energy Virginia connected 11 new data centers in 2025 and expects to connect a total of 13 data centers in 2026.



Interest and related charges in the quarter were up 14.6% year over year.



Operating net earnings in the reported quarter were $593 million, up 17.7% year over year.

Segmental Details of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income was $536 million, up 21.8% year over year.



Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income of $106 million increased 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Contracted Energy: Net income of $117 million rose 116.7% from $83 million in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Net loss of $166 million was wider than the loss of $92 million in the prior-year quarter.

Dominion Energy’s Financial Highlights

Current assets as of Dec. 31, 2025, were $8.07 billion compared with $6.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Total long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $44.08 billion, up from $37.53 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In 2025, cash from operating activities was $5.36 billion compared with $5.02 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy initiated its 2026 operating earnings guidance in the range of $3.45 to $3.69. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.60 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



D expects its long-term annual operating earnings growth guidance of 5-7% through 2030. The company plans to invest $65 billion in the 2026-2030 time period.

Dominion Energy’s Zacks Rank

Currently, Dominion Energy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 78 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 5.4%. The company’s earnings improved 11.4% from 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $405.2 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417 million by 2.9%. The metric climbed 1.8% from $398.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Ameren Corporation AEE posted fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 1.3%. The bottom line increased 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.



Total revenues came in at $1.78 billion in the reported quarter, down 8.2% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion by 14.9%.



FirstEnergy Corp. FE registered fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents by 1.92%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 67 cents.



Operating revenues of $3.78 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion by 16.9%. The top line increased 19.6% from $3.18 billion in the year-ago quarter.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.