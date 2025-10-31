Dominion Energy Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, '25 EPS Guidance Narrowed

Dominion Energy Inc. D delivered third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by nearly 14%. The bottom line increased 8.16% from the year-ago quarter's level.



GAAP earnings were $1.16 per share compared with $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The differences between GAAP and operating earnings for the period include gains and losses on nuclear decommissioning trust funds, mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities and other adjustments.

Revenues of Dominion Energy

Revenues of $4.52 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.19 billion by 8.03%. The top line also increased 14.8% from $3.94 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Dominion Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dominion Energy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote

Highlights of D’s Q3 Release

Total operating expenses rose 17.1% year over year to $3.18 billion due to an increase in electric fuel and other energy-related purchases and purchased electricity compared with the year-ago period.



Dominion Energy registered attractive customer growth across its Virginia and South Carolina service areas and commercial load growth driven by data centers.



Interest and related charges in the quarter were up 30.4% year over year.



Operating net earnings in the reported quarter were $921 million, up 10.2% year over year.

Segmental Details of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income was $679 million, up 2.6% year over year.



Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income of $168 million increased 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Contracted Energy: Net income of $165 million increased 98.8% from $83 million in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Net loss of $91 million was wider than the loss of $56 million in the prior-year quarter.

Dominion Energy’s Financial Highlights

Current assets as of Sept. 30, 2025, were $932 million compared with $310 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Total long-term debt as of Sept. 30, 2025, was $37.17 billion, up from $33.03 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In the first nine months of 2025, cash provided from operating activities was $4.37 billion on par with the year-ago period.

Guidance of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy narrows its 2025 operating earnings guidance to a range of $3.33 to $3.48 from the previous band of $3.28-$3.52 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.40 per share, which is a tad lower than the midpoint of the guided range.



D reiterated its long-term annual operating earnings growth guidance of 5-7% from 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS). The company expects to invest $50 billion in the 2025-2029 time period.

Dominion Energy’s Zacks Rank

Currently, Dominion Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

FirstEnergy Corp. FE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 9.2%.



FE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.53, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.8%.



NextEra Energy NEE posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 8.65%.



NEE’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.04%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.68, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.29%.



NiSource Inc. NI reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of 19 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 5%.



NI’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.72%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.88, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.43%.







