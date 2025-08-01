Dominion Energy Q2 Results Climb, Beats Market; Confirms FY25 View

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), while reporting higher second-quarter results above market estimates, on Friday maintained its fiscal 2025 earnings forecast.

In the pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 0.4 percent to trade at $58.70.

For the full year, the company continues to expect operating earnings in the range of $3.28 to $3.52 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the second quarter, net income attributable to the company was $760 million or $0.88 per share, higher than last year's $563 million or $0.64 per share.

Operating earnings were $649 million or $0.75 per share, compared to $567 million or $0.65 per share a year ago.

Operating revenue increased to $3.81 billion from last year's $3.49 billion.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share on revenues of $3.65 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.