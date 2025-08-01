Markets
D

Dominion Energy Q2 Results Climb, Beats Market; Confirms FY25 View

August 01, 2025 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), while reporting higher second-quarter results above market estimates, on Friday maintained its fiscal 2025 earnings forecast.

In the pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 0.4 percent to trade at $58.70.

For the full year, the company continues to expect operating earnings in the range of $3.28 to $3.52 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the second quarter, net income attributable to the company was $760 million or $0.88 per share, higher than last year's $563 million or $0.64 per share.

Operating earnings were $649 million or $0.75 per share, compared to $567 million or $0.65 per share a year ago.

Operating revenue increased to $3.81 billion from last year's $3.49 billion.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share on revenues of $3.65 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

D

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.