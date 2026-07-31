Dominion Energy Q2 Profit Drops, Revenues Rise; Backs FY26 View - Update

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), while reporting weak second-quarter earnings despite higher revenues, on Friday reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the regulated electricity service provider continues to expect operating earnings guidance range of $3.45 to $3.69 per share, midpoint of $3.57 per share.

The firm also maintained all financial guidance provided in its fourth quarter 2025earnings call including operating earnings, and long-term growth guidance.

In the second quarter, Dominion Energy's net earnings totaled $340 million or $0.37 per share, compared with $760 million or $0.88 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $712 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6 percent to $4.480 billion from $3.810 billion last year.

In pre-market activity, the shares were trading 0.75 percent higher at $70.29, after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.16 percent lower.

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