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Dominion Energy Q1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Confirms FY26 Operating Earnings View - Update

May 01, 2026 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), while reporting weak first-quarter earnings despite higher revenues, on Friday reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the regulated electricity service provider continues to expect operating earnings guidance range of $3.45 to $3.69 per share, midpoint of $3.57 per share.

The firm also maintained all financial guidance provided on its fourth quarter 2025earnings call including operating earnings, credit, dividend and long-term growth guidance.

In the first quarter, net income attributable to Dominion Energy came in at $621 million or $0.69 per share, compared with $665 million or $0.77 per share last year.

Operating earnings were $847 million or $0.95 per share for the period, compared to $803 million or $0.93 per share a year ago.

The company's operating revenue for the period rose 23.1 percent to $5.02 billion from $4.08 billion last year.

In pre-market activity, the shares were trading at $64.68, up 0.26 percent, after closing Thursday's regular trading 3.2 percent higher.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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