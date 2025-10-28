Dominion Energy to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect for the Stock?

Dominion Energy D is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 31, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.7% in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors to Have Impacted D's Q3 Performance

Dominion Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from ongoing regulated investment, new electric rates and higher demand for electricity in its service territories. Attractive customer growth across Dominion Energy's Virginia and South Carolina service areas has contributed to increasing demand for its services.



The company utilizes clean nuclear power to generate a significant portion of its electricity. Improvements in contracted energy margins are likely to have a positive impact on earnings.



Yet, higher financing costs, share dilution and a decline in nuclear PTC might have offset some of the positives.

Q3 Expectations for D

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 93 cents per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 5.1%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $4.19 billion, indicating an increase of 6.33% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote

D’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



D’s Zacks Rank: Currently, Dominion Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the Zacks Utility- Electric Power industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



NiSource Inc. NI is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NI’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.22%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NI’s earnings is pinned at 19 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5%.



Eversource Energy ES is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



ES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 5.86%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ES’ earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 0.88%.



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s earnings is pinned at $1.73 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.

