US Markets
D

Dominion Energy "on track" with 2.6 gigawatt offshore wind project - execs

February 08, 2023 — 11:18 am EST

Written by Laila Kearney for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy's offshore Virginia wind farm is "on track and on budget," and recently entered a critical phase of the environmental review process for the project, executives of the electric utility told investors on Wednesday.

A roughly month-long public comment period on the environmental impact study of the 2.6 gigawatt project, which is crucial to pushing the plan ahead, will conclude this month, Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Chief Executive Officer Steven Ridge said on the company's latest quarterly earnings call.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney)

((Laila.kearney@thomsonreuters.com; (917) 809-0054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

D

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.