Dominion Energy "on track" with 2.6 gigawatt offshore wind project - execs

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy's offshore Virginia wind farm is "on track and on budget," and recently entered a critical phase of the environmental review process for the project, executives of the electric utility told investors on Wednesday.

A roughly month-long public comment period on the environmental impact study of the 2.6 gigawatt project, which is crucial to pushing the plan ahead, will conclude this month, Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Chief Executive Officer Steven Ridge said on the company's latest quarterly earnings call.

