Dominion Energy Ohio Issues Scammer Alert On New Federal Tax Cut Credit

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy Ohio has asked its customers do not provide banking or other personal information to scammers who claim such data is required to receive a new federal tax cut credit. The company reminds customers they will begin receiving those credits automatically, beginning in April 2020, in their monthly bills.

On December 4, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved a settlement negotiated among Dominion Energy, the Commission and the Ohio Consumers' Counsel, which will pass through a $50.9 million credit to customers over a 12-month period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.