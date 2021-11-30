Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.63

Dominion Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:D) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.63 per share on 20th of December. This means that the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Dominion Energy's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 65% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:D Historic Dividend November 30th 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.97 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.52. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.5% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Although it's important to note that Dominion Energy's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Dominion Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Dominion Energy has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

