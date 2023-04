April 6 (Reuters) - Utility firms Dominion Energy D.N and National Grid PLC NG.L are considering a potential sale of parts of their natural gas pipeline networks, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.