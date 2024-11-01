Dominion Energy Narrows 2024 Operating Earnings Guidance Range; Reaffirms 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) narrowed full-year 2024 operating earnings guidance range to $2.68 to $2.83 per share, preserving the original midpoint of $2.75 per share. The company also reaffirmed full-year 2025 operating earnings guidance range of $3.25 to $3.54 per share and the other financial guidance provided at the March 1, 2024 investor meeting.

Q3 Results:

The company's bottom line totaled $954 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Dominion Energy reported adjusted earnings of $835 million or $0.98 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $3.94 billion from $3.81 billion last year.

