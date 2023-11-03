Dominion Energy Issues Business Review Update - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) said it has made significant progress in business review, and is rapidly nearing a comprehensive review conclusion. Upon completion, the company plans to host an investor meeting to discuss repositioned strategic and financial outlook.

CEO Robert Blue, said: "Our fully regulated offshore wind project is on time and on budget. We are in the advanced stages of a process to identify a noncontrolling equity financing partner in the project. The process has driven considerable interest from attractive and high-quality potential counterparties. We will conclude the business review when we have made a final decision regarding whether to bring on an offshore wind project partner. This is the final strategic step outstanding in the business review. We expect a decision by year-end 2023 or in early 2024."

