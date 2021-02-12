Markets
Dominion Energy Initiates Operating Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy (D) said the company expects 2021 operating earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4.00 per share. For the first quarter, the company anticipates operating earnings to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.15 per share.

Fourth quarter operating earnings was $0.81, compared to $1.02, a year ago. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.80, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter operating revenue declined year-on-year to $3.52 billion from $3.90 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $4.24 billion, for the quarter.

