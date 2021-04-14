Dominion Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:D) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

Dominion Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:D) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.6x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Dominion Energy as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Dominion Energy's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Dominion Energy's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 116% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 64% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 37% per year as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Dominion Energy's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Dominion Energy's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

