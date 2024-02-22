Dominion Energy, Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $273 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $344 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $267 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $3.53 billion from $3.81 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $273 Mln. vs. $344 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.81 Bln last year.

