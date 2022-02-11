Dominion Energy, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.34 billion, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $0.68 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $752 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $3.88 billion from $3.52 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.34 Bln. vs. $0.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $3.88 Bln vs. $3.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.25

