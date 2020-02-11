Dominion Energy, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.10 billion, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $0.64 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $988 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $4.48 billion from $3.36 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $988 Mln. vs. $592M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $4.48 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.

