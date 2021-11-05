Dominion Energy, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $654 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $356 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $918 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $3.18 billion from $3.61 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $918 Mln. vs. $916 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q3): $3.18 Bln vs. $3.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.95 Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 to $3.90

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.