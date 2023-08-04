Dominion Energy, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dominion Energy, Inc. (D):

Earnings: $599 million in Q2 vs. -$453 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.69 in Q2 vs. -$0.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.47 per share Revenue: $3.79 billion in Q2 vs. $3.60 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.87

