Dominion Energy, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dominion Energy, Inc. (D):

-Earnings: -$1.17 billion in Q2 vs. $0.05 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.41 in Q2 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $706 million or $0.82 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.76 per share -Revenue: $3.59 billion in Q2 vs. $3.97 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $1.05 Full year EPS guidance: $3.37 to $3.63

