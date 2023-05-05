Dominion Energy, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $997 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $711 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $849 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $5.25 billion from $4.28 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $997 Mln. vs. $711 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $5.25 Bln vs. $4.28 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 to $0.68

