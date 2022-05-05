Dominion Energy, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $711 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $1.01 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.00 billion or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $4.28 billion from $3.87 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $711 Mln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.17 -Revenue (Q1): $4.28 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.