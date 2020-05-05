Dominion Energy, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dominion Energy, Inc. (D):

-Earnings: -$270 million in Q1 vs. -$680 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.34 in Q1 vs. -$0.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $931 million or $1.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.10 per share -Revenue: $4.50 billion in Q1 vs. $3.86 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 to $0.85 Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.60

