Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased D prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -32.98% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of D was $69.8, representing a -21.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.06 and a 20.78% increase over the 52 week low of $57.79.

D is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). D's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.52. Zacks Investment Research reports D's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.27%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the D Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to D through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have D as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDL with an increase of 16.84% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of D at 7.37%.

