Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased D prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that D has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.55, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of D was $75.55, representing a -13.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.34 and a 11.35% increase over the 52 week low of $67.85.

D is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP). D's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports D's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.69%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the D Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to D through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have D as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 8.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of D at 7.64%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.