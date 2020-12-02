Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased D prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -32.98% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $80.16, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of D was $80.16, representing a -11.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.89 and a 38.71% increase over the 52 week low of $57.79.

D is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). D's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02. Zacks Investment Research reports D's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.04%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the D Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to D through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have D as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 12.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of D at 7.86%.

