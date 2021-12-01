Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased D prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that D has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.2, the dividend yield is 3.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of D was $71.2, representing a -12.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.11 and a 4.94% increase over the 52 week low of $67.85.

D is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP). D's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports D's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.79%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the d Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to D through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have D as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 2.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of D at 7.62%.

