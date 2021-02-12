Dominion Energy, Inc. Announces Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $682 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $3.52 billion from $3.89 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $682 Mln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.8 -Revenue (Q4): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.