Dominion Energy, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $954 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $835 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $3.941 billion from $3.810 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $954 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.941 Bln vs. $3.810 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.68 to $2.83

