Dominion Energy, Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $760 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $563 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $649 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $3.810 billion from $3.486 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $760 Mln. vs. $563 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $3.810 Bln vs. $3.486 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.28 to $3.52

