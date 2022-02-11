Markets
D

Dominion Energy Guides Q1, FY22 Operating EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) initiated its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, and provided operating earnings outlook for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects operating earnings in a range of $3.95 to $4.25 per share. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.12 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Dominion Energy also expects first-quarter operating earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

D

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular