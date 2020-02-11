Dominion Energy Guides FY20 Operating Earnings In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) initiated its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, and provided operating earnings outlook for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects operating earnings in a range of $4.25 to $4.60 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.38 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Dominion Energy also expects first quarter operating earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.25 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

