Dominion Energy forecasts weak third-quarter profit on lower demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 04, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Saikeerthi for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy D.N on Friday forecast current-quarter operating earnings below analysts' estimates as the electric utilities company experienced lower demand in the second quarter across its segments.

The company expects third-quarter operating earnings between $0.72 and $0.87 per share, compared with estimates of $1.09, according to Refinitiv data.

U.S. utility companies have been plagued by milder-than-expected weather during the first half of the year affecting top-line results.

Dominion Energy reported operating earnings of $0.53 per share in the second quarter, beating estimates of $0.47, helped by lower maintenance costs.

(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Saikeerthi@thomsonreuters.com))

