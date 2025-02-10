DOMINION ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $D Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DOMINION ENERGY ($D) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,019,789,400 and earnings of $0.57 per share.

DOMINION ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 590 institutional investors add shares of DOMINION ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 647 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOMINION ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $92,511,983 of award payments to $D over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

DOMINION ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $D stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $D stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

on 02/05. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

