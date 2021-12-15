Dominion Energy (DCUE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: DCUE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.84, changing hands as high as $100.28 per share. Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCUE's low point in its 52 week range is $91.90 per share, with $105.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.55.

