Dominion Energy (D) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dominion Energy Inc. D is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb 11, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 4.7% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Dominion Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from regulated investment and improving sales from commercial and industrial customer groups.



Earnings in the quarter are likely to have been adversely impacted by COVID deferred operating and maintenance expenses.

Expectation

Dominion Energy expects fourth-quarter earnings in the range of 85-95 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 90 cents per share, indicating growth of 11.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.09%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, it carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



DTE Energy Company DTE is expected to beat estimates when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 10. DTE Energy has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank #3.



DTE Energy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE’s 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 0.2%.



Eversource Energy ES is expected to beat estimates when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 17. Eversource Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Eversource Energy’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 6.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ES’ 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 6.8%.



Ameren Corporation AEE is expected to beat estimates when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 18. Ameren has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Ameren’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 4.4%.



