Dominion Energy (D) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dominion Energy Inc. D is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 earnings on Nov 5, before the market opens. This utility delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.3% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Repurchase of shares in 2020 and the resultant reduction of shares outstanding are likely to have positively impacted Dominion Energy’s third-quarter earnings. Regulated earnings growth is likely to have boosted its performance in the third quarter.



Dominion Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have been adversely impacted by COVID deferred operating and maintenance expenses along with an increase in financing costs.

Expectation

Dominion Energy expects third-quarter earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.10 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a decline of 1.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, it carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Edison International EIX is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.48% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



The AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.