Dominion Energy (D) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dominion Energy Inc. D is scheduled to report third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. The company came up with a positive earnings surprise of 2.67% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.



Factors to Consider



Dominion Energy’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from regulated investment across electric and gas businesses, as well as contribution from the Southeast Energy Group. In addition, proper management of operation and maintenance expenses is likely to have had a positive impact on its third-quarter earnings. However, higher share count, sale of assets, normal weather and farmout timings are likely to have offset these positives to some extent.



Dominion Energy expects third-quarter earnings in the range of $1.00-$1.20 per share. The bottom line was $1.15 per share in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.16 per share, indicating an increase of 0.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this season. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Dominion Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2.

PNM Resources Inc. PNM is slated to release third-quarter results on Nov 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.99% and a Zacks Rank #2.



