Dominion Energy (D) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dominion Energy Inc. D is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 earnings on May 4, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 5.2% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Dominion Energy’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have been impacted by two damaging ice storms that hit its service territories during the quarter, resulting in outages and increased operating expenses.



Repurchase of shares in 2020 and the resultant reduction of shares outstanding are likely to have positively impacted first-quarter earnings. Moreover, addition to the company’s electric and natural gas customer base is expected to have boosted demand and first-quarter earnings.

Expectation

Dominion Energy expects first-quarter earnings in the range of $1-$1.15 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating a decline of 0.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, it carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Avangrid Inc. AGR is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CenterPoint Energy CNP is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is slated to release first-quarter 2021 earnings on May 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks Investment Research

