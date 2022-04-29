Dominion Energy (D) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Dominion Energy Inc. D is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 5, before the market opens. In the last reported quarter, the utility’s earnings per share were in line with expectations.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Dominion Energy’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from regulated investment, and improving sales from commercial and industrial customer groups.



The quarterly earnings are likely to have been adversely impacted by higher operating and maintenance expenses.

Expectation

Dominion Energy expects first-quarter earnings in the range of $1.10-$1.25 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.17 per share, indicating growth of 7.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.86%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, it carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same sector that too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



WEC Energy Group WEC is expected to beat estimates when it reports first-quarter results on May 2. WEC Energy has an Earnings ESP of +1.68% and a Zacks Rank #3.



WEC Energy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEC’s 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 4.6%.



MGE Energy, Inc. MGEE is expected to beat estimates when it reports first-quarter results. MGE Energy has an Earnings ESP of +3.63% and a Zacks Rank #2.



MGE Energy’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGEE’s 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 7.2%.

Earnings Release

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 7.3%.



NextEra Energy’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 8.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2022 earnings per share of $2.81 indicates year-over-year growth of 10.2%.



